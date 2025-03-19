Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand and Colour Symphony: 'Nature's Fury'
Sudarsan Pattnaik's latest solo exhibition 'Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond' displays a unique fusion of sand art and painting, highlighting issues like climate change. Hosted at Galleria VSB, Delhi, it features artworks that have sold for impressive sums, drawing significant interest from art enthusiasts and collectors.
The renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has launched his solo exhibition titled 'Nature's Fury: Sand and Beyond' at a gallery, offering a mesmerizing blend of sand and color.
This exhibition poignantly showcases themes of climate change, deforestation, and endangered ecosystems, challenging viewers to contemplate humanity's effect on the natural world.
The event, opened by acclaimed jewellery designer Vandana Bhargava, drew an esteemed crowd, with art pieces fetching substantial amounts, underscoring Pattnaik's rising prominence in the art community.
