Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand and Colour Symphony: 'Nature's Fury'

The renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has launched his solo exhibition titled 'Nature's Fury: Sand and Beyond' at a gallery, offering a mesmerizing blend of sand and color.

This exhibition poignantly showcases themes of climate change, deforestation, and endangered ecosystems, challenging viewers to contemplate humanity's effect on the natural world.

The event, opened by acclaimed jewellery designer Vandana Bhargava, drew an esteemed crowd, with art pieces fetching substantial amounts, underscoring Pattnaik's rising prominence in the art community.

