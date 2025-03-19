Sambhal Community Pushes for 'Sadbhavana Mela' Amidst Tensions

In Sambhal, the prospect of the annual 'Sadbhavana Mela' hangs in the balance as local authorities review a request for its organization. The event symbolizes community harmony, coming into focus after the administration denied a similar fair due to historical tensions linked to Mahmud Ghaznavi's legacy.

Local leader Margub Fatima has approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, citing cultural continuity. The 'Sadbhavana Mela', typically held with joyous activities and attended by all community members, aims to underscore shared cultural values. Despite prior success, the fair was paused last year.

The event stands at a crossroads, reflecting broader societal aspirations for unity amid challenges. Residents await a final decision, holding onto hopes for a positive nod from the police assessment before the tentative March dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)