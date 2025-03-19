Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: The 62nd All India Shastra Utsav

The 62nd All India Shastra Utsav will feature a grand recitation of scriptures and a Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri, aiming to promote Sanatan tradition. Organized by Patanjali University and Central Sanskrit University, key figures like Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna will grace the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:24 IST
Reviving Heritage: The 62nd All India Shastra Utsav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming 62nd All India Shastra Utsav at Har Ki Pauri promises to be a significant occasion for lovers of ancient scriptures and Sanatan culture. The event, scheduled for Thursday, will include a grand recitation of the Vedas and Upanishads alongside a special Ganga Aarti, designed to celebrate and propagate Sanatan traditions and classical culture.

Jointly organized by the Patanjali University of Haridwar and the Central Sanskrit University of New Delhi, the spiritual festival will see the presence of notable figures such as Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. A press release from the university highlights the involvement of Srinivas Varkhedi and Sadhvi Devpriya S, further emphasizing the significance of the gathering.

Attendees will include scripture enthusiasts, scholars, and followers from across the country. The event promises a rich tapestry of recitations and discussions on various philosophies, with experts and acharyas leading the sessions, reaffirming the enduring legacy of Sanatan cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025