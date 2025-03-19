Reviving Heritage: The 62nd All India Shastra Utsav

The upcoming 62nd All India Shastra Utsav at Har Ki Pauri promises to be a significant occasion for lovers of ancient scriptures and Sanatan culture. The event, scheduled for Thursday, will include a grand recitation of the Vedas and Upanishads alongside a special Ganga Aarti, designed to celebrate and propagate Sanatan traditions and classical culture.

Jointly organized by the Patanjali University of Haridwar and the Central Sanskrit University of New Delhi, the spiritual festival will see the presence of notable figures such as Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. A press release from the university highlights the involvement of Srinivas Varkhedi and Sadhvi Devpriya S, further emphasizing the significance of the gathering.

Attendees will include scripture enthusiasts, scholars, and followers from across the country. The event promises a rich tapestry of recitations and discussions on various philosophies, with experts and acharyas leading the sessions, reaffirming the enduring legacy of Sanatan cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)