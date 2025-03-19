Navigating Journalism in the Age of AI and Misinformation

In a stirring address at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the indispensable role of free and fair journalism in sustaining democracy while addressing emerging threats from artificial intelligence and misinformation.

President Murmu highlighted the importance of robust newsrooms and ground reporting, echoing former President APJ Abdul Kalam's advocacy. She called for proactive media campaigns to educate citizens on AI-related pitfalls and emphasized the need for sustainable business models in the industry. She praised journalists' commitment to human values and regional language inclusion in journalism.

The president paid homage to Ramnath Goenka's dedication to press freedom and urged stakeholders to balance profitability with responsibility to readers, viewing them as complementary goals in overcoming journalism's current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)