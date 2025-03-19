Left Menu

Navigating Journalism in the Age of AI and Misinformation

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of free journalism for democracy at the Ramnath Goenka Awards, highlighting threats from AI and misinformation. She stressed sustainable business models, ground reporting, and the inclusion of regional languages, urging journalists to uphold human values and quality standards amidst technological challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:17 IST
Navigating Journalism in the Age of AI and Misinformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the indispensable role of free and fair journalism in sustaining democracy while addressing emerging threats from artificial intelligence and misinformation.

President Murmu highlighted the importance of robust newsrooms and ground reporting, echoing former President APJ Abdul Kalam's advocacy. She called for proactive media campaigns to educate citizens on AI-related pitfalls and emphasized the need for sustainable business models in the industry. She praised journalists' commitment to human values and regional language inclusion in journalism.

The president paid homage to Ramnath Goenka's dedication to press freedom and urged stakeholders to balance profitability with responsibility to readers, viewing them as complementary goals in overcoming journalism's current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025