Completion of Renovation at Shahi Jama Masjid: A New Era

The renovation work at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, directed by the Allahabad High Court, concludes with the mosque's whitewashing. Despite initial color concerns, the mosque committee and the Archaeological Survey of India have cooperated without objections. This follows a contentious legal and historical dispute over the site's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:43 IST
The whitewashing at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal is set to conclude on Thursday, finalizing a high court-directed renovation process. The mosque's management confirms that the work, which began earlier this week, will meet the court's one-week deadline.

Masood Farooqui, the mosque committee's secretary, voiced confidence in timely completion, highlighting the ongoing work under the Archaeological Survey of India's supervision. Color changes to the mosque's rear sparked discussion, yet leadership reported no objections.

This restoration rests amid a legal wrangle over the mosque's history, stirred by allegations of its foundation atop a Hindu temple. Recent violence over an ASI survey resulted in fatalities, underscoring the site's complex historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

