Left Menu

Cate Blanchett Calls for More Private Hollywood Award Ceremonies

Cate Blanchett, in a recent podcast, expressed her preference for non-televised Hollywood award ceremonies to preserve privacy. She reminisced about the private, inclusive atmosphere of past events and critiqued modern televised shows. Blanchett stars in 'Black Bag,' directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:17 IST
Cate Blanchett Calls for More Private Hollywood Award Ceremonies
Cate Blanchett
  • Country:
  • United States

Cate Blanchett, the acclaimed two-time Oscar winner, recently voiced her opinion on the state of Hollywood's awards shows, advocating for a return to non-televised ceremonies to preserve much-needed privacy for attendees.

Speaking on the podcast Las Culturistas with hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Blanchett highlighted the rarity of private spaces in modern celebrity culture, referencing the non-intrusive parties of the late '80s as an ideal scene. She lamented the pervasive scrutiny, including the use of lip readers at events, which are now common in the TikTok era.

Blanchett argued for a shift back to more private, non-broadcasted gatherings, suggesting these could offer a refreshing departure from the spectacle of current televised awards shows. Currently, Blanchett stars in 'Black Bag,' directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring a notable cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025