Cate Blanchett Calls for More Private Hollywood Award Ceremonies

Cate Blanchett, the acclaimed two-time Oscar winner, recently voiced her opinion on the state of Hollywood's awards shows, advocating for a return to non-televised ceremonies to preserve much-needed privacy for attendees.

Speaking on the podcast Las Culturistas with hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Blanchett highlighted the rarity of private spaces in modern celebrity culture, referencing the non-intrusive parties of the late '80s as an ideal scene. She lamented the pervasive scrutiny, including the use of lip readers at events, which are now common in the TikTok era.

Blanchett argued for a shift back to more private, non-broadcasted gatherings, suggesting these could offer a refreshing departure from the spectacle of current televised awards shows. Currently, Blanchett stars in 'Black Bag,' directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring a notable cast.

