Priya Sundareshan: A Rising Star in Arizona Politics

Arizona State Senator Priya Sundareshan, with roots in India, has been recognized for her unwavering commitment to progressive causes by being nominated for the Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award. The accolade by EMILY's List highlights her leadership in critical areas such as voting rights, environmental protection, and reproductive health.

Representing Arizona's 18th Senate District, Sundareshan stands out as a formidable political figure, particularly in her opposition to severe abortion restrictions. She has also been proactive in legislating for expanded contraceptive rights, reflecting her dedication to impactful civic participation.

Honored with the Rising Environmental Leader Award in 2023, Sundareshan's career intersects with law, sustainability, and advocacy. Her academic and professional journey spans esteemed institutions like MIT and the University of Arizona, with significant roles at leading firms and organizations committed to environmental defense and public policy.

