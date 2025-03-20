Ellen Pompeo's Pay Parity Fight: A Journey to Equality in TV Drama

Ellen Pompeo, celebrated for her role as Meredith Grey on 'Grey's Anatomy', has candidly discussed her struggle for pay parity during the show's early years. In a recent interview with Deadline, Pompeo shared the obstacles she encountered in her quest to match the salary of her co-star Patrick Dempsey, known for portraying Dr. Derek Shepherd.

Pompeo acknowledged Dempsey's greater recognition when the show debuted, attributing this to his extensive experience, including 13 pilots. "Television was different back then. He had built a strong profile," Pompeo remarked, highlighting gender disparities by questioning how a man could see his quote rise despite 13 failed pilots.

Despite Dempsey's fame, Pompeo believed Meredith's central role justified equal pay. She stated, "His quote was justified by his star power, but as the show's namesake, I deserved parity, which was a challenge to achieve." Ultimately, her efforts bore fruit in 2018, as she became the highest-earning drama series actress, with USD 20 million per season, as reported by Deadline.

Pompeo emphasized her struggle extended beyond her own compensation. "I viewed it as a fight for future generations of women in the industry," she explained. The effort was about recognition and equity, with Pompeo asserting her pivotal role in the show's global success for two decades, dubbing herself the "Disney princess" of the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)