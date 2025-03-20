Left Menu

Ellen Pompeo's Pay Parity Fight: A Journey to Equality in TV Drama

Ellen Pompeo, famed for her role on 'Grey's Anatomy', recently shared her struggle for equal pay with co-star Patrick Dempsey. Despite initial disparities due to Dempsey's fame, Pompeo eventually became the highest-paid actress in a drama series, advocating for herself and future generations in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:05 IST
Ellen Pompeo's Pay Parity Fight: A Journey to Equality in TV Drama
Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey (Photo/Instagram/@ellenpompeo/@patrickdempsey). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ellen Pompeo, celebrated for her role as Meredith Grey on 'Grey's Anatomy', has candidly discussed her struggle for pay parity during the show's early years. In a recent interview with Deadline, Pompeo shared the obstacles she encountered in her quest to match the salary of her co-star Patrick Dempsey, known for portraying Dr. Derek Shepherd.

Pompeo acknowledged Dempsey's greater recognition when the show debuted, attributing this to his extensive experience, including 13 pilots. "Television was different back then. He had built a strong profile," Pompeo remarked, highlighting gender disparities by questioning how a man could see his quote rise despite 13 failed pilots.

Despite Dempsey's fame, Pompeo believed Meredith's central role justified equal pay. She stated, "His quote was justified by his star power, but as the show's namesake, I deserved parity, which was a challenge to achieve." Ultimately, her efforts bore fruit in 2018, as she became the highest-earning drama series actress, with USD 20 million per season, as reported by Deadline.

Pompeo emphasized her struggle extended beyond her own compensation. "I viewed it as a fight for future generations of women in the industry," she explained. The effort was about recognition and equity, with Pompeo asserting her pivotal role in the show's global success for two decades, dubbing herself the "Disney princess" of the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025