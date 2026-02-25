UK Halts Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Discussions

Mauritius Attorney General Gavin Glover announced on Wednesday that the UK has paused its process to ratify a sovereignty deal regarding the Chagos Islands with Mauritius.

Glover mentioned the lack of legislative discussions over the past three weeks and interpreted the pause as temporary rather than a withdrawal.

He affirmed that he remains in close contact with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office to monitor the progress closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)