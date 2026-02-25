Left Menu

UK Halts Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Discussions

Mauritius Attorney General Gavin Glover addressed Britain's decision to pause the ratification process of the Chagos Islands sovereignty deal. Despite the halt, Glover noted no recent legislative discussions had occurred and emphasized his ongoing communication with Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:37 IST
Mauritius Attorney General Gavin Glover announced on Wednesday that the UK has paused its process to ratify a sovereignty deal regarding the Chagos Islands with Mauritius.

Glover mentioned the lack of legislative discussions over the past three weeks and interpreted the pause as temporary rather than a withdrawal.

He affirmed that he remains in close contact with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office to monitor the progress closely.

