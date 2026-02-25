Left Menu

Mumbai's QR Code Revolution: BMC's New Strategy to Regulate Street Vending

The Mumbai civic body introduced a QR code-based certification to regulate street vending, as detailed in its Budget 2026-27 proposal. This initiative aims to authenticate legitimate vendors and curb illegal hawking, alongside AI-driven improvements and major infrastructure projects. The BMC also plans a shift towards cashless transactions through UPI and QR codes.

Mumbai's civic authorities are intensifying efforts to regulate street vending with a new QR code-based certification system, as per the 2026-27 Budget presented by the BMC. This step is part of a larger strategy to authenticate vendors and curb illegal hawking through verifiable digital means.

Alongside the QR initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is integrating AI technology for enhanced civic operations, with advanced video analytics linked to over 1,150 CCTV cameras for improved urban surveillance. Furthermore, the budget earmarks significant funds for infrastructure projects, focusing on bridges and road improvements.

Towards financial inclusion, the civic body plans to facilitate digital payments for property taxes and other charges. Mayor Ritu Tawde reaffirmed her commitment to combating illegal activities within the city's administration, emphasizing strict measures against the issuance of false documents.

