Tragedy Strikes RGUKT: A Tale of Two Lives Lost

A 19-year-old engineering student from RGUKT committed suicide following the death of her lover, who also took his life. The police are investigating the case, which involves relatives. No suicide note was found, and the incident has shocked the Telangana community.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:36 IST
A 19-year-old engineering student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana tragically ended her life on Wednesday. The incident occurred a day after her lover, who was also her relative, died by suicide. The student, hailing from Wanaparthy district, was discovered hanging in her hostel room, authorities reported.

Police investigations suggest that the young woman's death was a reaction to her lover's passing on Tuesday night. The absence of a suicide note leaves authorities seeking further clues as to what might have driven these individuals to such despair.

The double tragedy has cast a pall over the university, and police are intensifying efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding these deaths. As inquiries continue, the community grapples with the loss of two young lives, urging a deeper look into mental health support and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

