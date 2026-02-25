Political Face-off: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Tirupati Laddus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made serious allegations against the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of using chemically adulterated ghee to prepare 20 crore Tirupati laddus.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu questioned the alleged tarnishing of Heritage Foods, maintained his family's company was uninvolved, and condemned alleged temple desecrations.

Naidu vowed infrastructural development in Markapuram, notably the Veligonda irrigation project, accusing YSRCP of stalling progress, as he criticized former governance and promised regional advancement.