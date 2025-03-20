Sculptor Ram Sutar Awarded Maharashtra Bhushan
Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, famous for his work on major statues like the Statue of Unity, has been honored with Maharashtra's highest civilian award, Maharashtra Bhushan. The 100-year-old artist continues his work on significant projects and receives recognition from the state led by CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar has been conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan, the state's highest civilian honor, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the legislative assembly.
The 100-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee, noted for designing the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, was selected for the honor by a committee chaired by Fadnavis on March 12.
Sutar, actively working on the Ambedkar statue for the Indu mill memorial project in Mumbai, is celebrated for his involvement in significant projects alongside his son Anil. His firm, Ram Sutar Art Creations Pvt Ltd, is renowned for its monumental works across India.
