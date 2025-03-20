Sculptor Ram Sutar Awarded Maharashtra Bhushan

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar has been conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan, the state's highest civilian honor, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the legislative assembly.

The 100-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee, noted for designing the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, was selected for the honor by a committee chaired by Fadnavis on March 12.

Sutar, actively working on the Ambedkar statue for the Indu mill memorial project in Mumbai, is celebrated for his involvement in significant projects alongside his son Anil. His firm, Ram Sutar Art Creations Pvt Ltd, is renowned for its monumental works across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)