Record-Breaking Auction: MF Husain's 'Gram Yatra' Sets New Heights

MF Husain's 1950s masterpiece, 'Untitled (Gram Yatra)', shattered records at a Christie's auction in New York, fetching an astounding USD 13.8 million. This sale has set a new high for modern Indian art.

In a market already thriving on the allure of South Asian artistry, Husain's work now eclipses previous benchmarks, doubling the previous record set by Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller'. This painting is lauded for capturing the essence of India's spirited journey post-independence.

The historic piece, featuring 13 panels spanning 14 feet, was acquired by Leon Elias Volodarsky and later donated to Oslo University Hospital. Proceeds from this sale will further medical training at the institution, continuing a legacy of cultural and educational enrichment.

