Controversial Film 'Chhava' Sparks Communal Tension

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has called for a ban on the film 'Chhava' for allegedly inciting communal riots in Nagpur. Razvi urged action against the filmmakers and claimed the movie provokes Hindu youth by portraying Emperor Aurangzeb negatively. Razvi emphasized Aurangzeb is not idolized by Indian Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising communal tensions, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has urged a ban on the film 'Chhava.'

He claims the film, which portrays Emperor Aurangzeb negatively, is responsible for sparking riots in Nagpur. Razvi has addressed these concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Razvi calls for legal action against the film's creators and emphasizes that Indian Muslims do not idolize Aurangzeb, regarding him solely as a historical ruler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

