Controversial Film 'Chhava' Sparks Communal Tension

Amid rising communal tensions, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has urged a ban on the film 'Chhava.'

He claims the film, which portrays Emperor Aurangzeb negatively, is responsible for sparking riots in Nagpur. Razvi has addressed these concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Razvi calls for legal action against the film's creators and emphasizes that Indian Muslims do not idolize Aurangzeb, regarding him solely as a historical ruler.

