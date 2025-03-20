Left Menu

Chiranjeevi Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at UK Parliament

Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bridge India, recognizing his cultural influence and public service, in a ceremony at the UK's House of Commons. The event was hosted by MP Navendu Mishra and attended by several prominent figures.

Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Bridge India for his outstanding contributions to cultural influence and public service. The award ceremony took place at the House of Commons in the UK.

Hosted by British-Indian MP Navendu Mishra, the event saw attendance from notable figures including Members of Parliament, Lords, diplomats, and eminent leaders of the Indian community. Chiranjeevi, renowned for his roles in films like 'Rudraveena' and 'Khaidi', expressed his gratitude to Bridge India and the UK Parliament for the honor.

Following the event, Chiranjeevi conveyed heartfelt thanks to his fans, family, and colleagues for their support. He acknowledged the encouraging words from esteemed politicians like Stephen Timms and Seema Malhotra, expressing his motivation to continue his philanthropic endeavors with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

