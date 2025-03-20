Entertainment Highlights: Snow White, Queen, and Music Industry Trends

The entertainment world remains vibrant, with Disney's 'Snow White' debuting in theaters under a cloud of controversy. The retelling of the 1937 classic has sparked cultural debates that could impact its box office performance. The adaptation continues Disney's trend of live-action remakes.

Meanwhile, British rock band Queen, along with Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan, received the prestigious 2025 Polar Music Prize for their contributions to the music industry. The announcement coincides with a report showing recorded music revenues rising again in 2024, driven by subscription streaming services.

In legal news, pop star Miley Cyrus faces a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement, while classic stories get modern spins with 'Midnight Cowboy' becoming a musical and a reimagined 'The Wedding Banquet' hitting the screens. Additionally, Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' has received positive reviews on its release, showcasing ongoing trends in gaming.

