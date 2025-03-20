Left Menu

Bhilwara Sur Sangam: A Symphony of Indian Classical Masters

Bhilwara Sur Sangam, a two-day classical music festival, returns to the national capital on April 2. This 12th edition will feature sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee and the renowned Pandit Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra. Hosted by LNJ Bhilwara Group, it celebrates India's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The annual musical event, Bhilwara Sur Sangam, is set to return to the national capital on April 2. This grand celebration of classical music, forging its legacy in its 12th edition, promises an immersive experience with performances from acclaimed artists such as sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and the esteemed Pandit Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra.

Emphasizing on the rich cultural and musical diversity of India, the LNJ Bhilwara Group, through this event, reiterates its dedication to preserving and promoting Indian classical music. 'Our goal is to celebrate the timeless beauty of our musical heritage and ensure it resonates across generations,' expressed Ravi Jhunjhunwala, chairman of LNJ Bhilwara Group.

Aside from the headline acts, audiences will be treated to performances by sarod maestro Pandit Prattyush Banerjee and vocal virtuoso Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar. Scheduled at the Kamani Auditorium, the festival will conclude on April 3, continuing its tradition of showcasing stellar performances from legendary musicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

