Miss World's Reign of Purpose and Impact

Krystyna Pyszková, the reigning Miss World, advocates for education and empowerment for disadvantaged children. She emphasizes the importance of self-belief and continues her charitable efforts even after attaining the crown. Notably, Pyszková has launched initiatives both in Tanzania and the Czech Republic to further her causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:13 IST
Reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, embraces her title not as an ornament but as a platform for meaningful change. Following in her predecessor Karolina Bielawska's footsteps, she aims to make education accessible to disadvantaged children worldwide.

While visiting Hyderabad to inaugurate the 72nd Miss World edition, Pyszková highlighted her initiatives in Tanzania, which began in 2020 by establishing a school with like-minded individuals. This initiative became the cornerstone of her Miss World journey and continues to inspire change.

Beyond Tanzania, Pyszková's dedication extends to the Czech Republic, where she founded a program to assist disabled individuals in finding employment. Her work exemplifies the Miss World ethos of 'beauty with a purpose', and she encourages aspirants to be genuine, enjoy the experience, and harness it for positive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

