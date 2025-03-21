Debate Over 'Untimely' Rath Yatra by ISKCON Remains Unresolved

A pivotal meeting addressing the 'untimely' conduct of Rath Yatra by ISKCON ended inconclusively on Thursday. Held in Puri, the meeting aimed to resolve concerns about the timing of these religious processions.

Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divya Singha Deb, chaired the meeting attended by scholars from both ISKCON and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The discourse focused on the emotional impact on devotees.

Although discussions were positive, no consensus was reached. ISKCON's upcoming Rath Yatra in Houston raised additional attention, with calls for ritual alignment. The SJTA urged compliance with traditional dates to honor devotees' sentiments.

