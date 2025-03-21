Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Blessings at Lord Venkateswara

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple with his family. The visit included darshan through Vaikunta Queue Complex-1 and blessings from Vedic priests. After the ceremony, Naidu distributed prasad to devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, accompanied by his family, on Friday morning.

Arriving at 8:20 am, Naidu and his family received a special darshan through Vaikunta Queue Complex-1. Vedic priests offered their blessings at the Ranganayakamma Mandapam.

In a gesture of devotion and community spirit, Naidu served prasad to devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba, as detailed in an official release.

