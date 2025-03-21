Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Blessings at Lord Venkateswara

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, accompanied by his family, on Friday morning.

Arriving at 8:20 am, Naidu and his family received a special darshan through Vaikunta Queue Complex-1. Vedic priests offered their blessings at the Ranganayakamma Mandapam.

In a gesture of devotion and community spirit, Naidu served prasad to devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba, as detailed in an official release.

