Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Blessings at Lord Venkateswara
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, accompanied by his family, on Friday morning.
Arriving at 8:20 am, Naidu and his family received a special darshan through Vaikunta Queue Complex-1. Vedic priests offered their blessings at the Ranganayakamma Mandapam.
In a gesture of devotion and community spirit, Naidu served prasad to devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba, as detailed in an official release.
