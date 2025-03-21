Left Menu

Amaal Mallik Opens Up: A Candid Tale of Struggles and Resilience

Renowned composer Amaal Mallik shares his personal struggles with clinical depression and family discord on social media. Despite emotional challenges, Mallik emphasizes his strong bond with brother Armaan Malik. He urges media to respect his privacy during this difficult time, highlighting a call for compassion over sensationalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:17 IST
Amaal Mallik (Photo/Instagram/@amaal_mallik). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt disclosure, acclaimed singer and producer Amaal Mallik laid bare the personal struggles affecting his life, particularly his battle with clinical depression and challenging family relationships. Known for his work on hits like 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Jab Tak,' the 29-year-old took to social media in a now-deleted post to share his pain and plea for privacy.

Through a candid Instagram post, Mallik described the emotional toll exacted by years of professional dedication juxtaposed with familial discord. He expressed a painful realization, stating, "I have reached a point where I can no longer stay silent about the pain I've endured," criticizing the familial actions that marred his self-worth and contributed to his struggles.

Mallik also pointed to his parents' role in the estrangement between himself and his singer brother, Armaan Malik. He attributed the deterioration of his mental health, culminating in clinical depression, to the discord fueled by those closest to him. Stressing the need for privacy, Mallik requested the media to avoid sensationalizing his vulnerability, urging for understanding and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

