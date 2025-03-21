Left Menu

Ahmedabad's Cultural Metamorphosis: Inaugural Sabarmati International Contemporary Arts Festival

Ahmedabad University launched the Sabarmati International Contemporary Arts Festival (SICAFA) as a precursor to its upcoming School of Performing and Visual Arts, engaging the city’s cultural scene. The event, featuring diverse performances and discussions, aims to solidify Ahmedabad as a global cultural hub.

Ahmedabad University marked a significant milestone with the launch of the Sabarmati International Contemporary Arts Festival (SICAFA), aiming to enhance its artistic and academic landscape. The festival, spanning from March 11–18, 2025, is more than an event; it's part of a cultural renaissance in Ahmedabad.

Featuring a diverse lineup of theatre, music, dance, and puppetry, SICAFA was curated by Deepan Sivaraman and Neena Naishadh. It opened with the grand Manganiyar Seduction, mesmerizing over 2,000 attendees, and continued to showcase an eclectic mix of artistic traditions from across India.

Beyond performances, the festival fostered meaningful dialogues on the arts' role in societal advancement. Recognized for excellence, Ahmedabad University is developing the School of Performing and Visual Arts, ensuring that SICAFA becomes an annual tradition, reinforcing Ahmedabad's status as a beacon of culture.

