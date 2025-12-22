US-Taiwan Defense Deal: A Boost in Military Power

Taiwan's artillery arsenal is set for a transformative upgrade as American-made M109A7 howitzers join their ranks, according to expert analysis in Focus Taiwan. Shu Hsiao-huang from Taiwan's military-funded Institute for National Defence and Security Research highlighted that these howitzers are pivotal in modernizing Taiwan's artillery capabilities.

The M109A7 can commence firing within 60 seconds of receiving an order, significantly bolstering its battlefield survivability, Focus Taiwan reported. Once fitted with a Precision Guidance Kit (PGK), this artillery can achieve accuracy within 30 meters, dramatically enhancing target engagement efficacy.

This advanced hardware comes as part of a massive arms sale package announced by former US President Donald Trump's administration, worth over USD 10 billion. This package includes missiles, drones, and howitzers, with a potential sale of eight arms packages totaling USD 11.1 billion, pending Taiwanese legislative approval.

The Taiwan government has incorporated five of these packages into a special defense budget of NT$1.25 trillion, as noted by the country's Defense Ministry. US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) affirmed the arms sales, marking a vital step after State Department approval.

In response, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed gratitude to Washington, citing the move as a testament to the US's dedication to fortifying Taiwan's self-defense as per the new National Security Strategy.

The DSCA detailed the proposed sale's components, including HIMARS rocket systems, tactical and guided missiles, vehicles, and communications equipment, supporting Taiwan's political stability, military balance, and economic growth.