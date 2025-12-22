Emergency Landing: Boeing 777's Technical Snag in Mid-Air
A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 made an emergency landing in Delhi due to a right engine issue. The plane, carrying 335 people, returned after an hour airborne. The crew observed low engine oil pressure, prompting the decision. The situation is under review, and passengers were redirected.
22-12-2025
An Air India flight bound for Mumbai experienced a technical setback shortly after departure, resulting in an emergency return to Delhi, sources reveal.
The Boeing 777, which had 335 passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency landing following an observed issue with the right engine's oil pressure.
Authorities confirmed that necessary measures have been taken to handle this unexpected incident, including the safe disembarkation of passengers and alternative flight arrangements.
