Left Menu

Emergency Landing: Boeing 777's Technical Snag in Mid-Air

A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 made an emergency landing in Delhi due to a right engine issue. The plane, carrying 335 people, returned after an hour airborne. The crew observed low engine oil pressure, prompting the decision. The situation is under review, and passengers were redirected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:49 IST
Emergency Landing: Boeing 777's Technical Snag in Mid-Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight bound for Mumbai experienced a technical setback shortly after departure, resulting in an emergency return to Delhi, sources reveal.

The Boeing 777, which had 335 passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency landing following an observed issue with the right engine's oil pressure.

Authorities confirmed that necessary measures have been taken to handle this unexpected incident, including the safe disembarkation of passengers and alternative flight arrangements.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025