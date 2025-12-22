Suzie Bates' Return in Doubt After Injury Sidelines Star Batter

New Zealand's cricket team is grappling with the loss of star batter Suzie Bates due to a significant injury. Bates sustained the injury while fielding during a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match last month, with subsequent scans confirming a tear that demands a three-month rehabilitation.

The setback means Bates will miss Otago's remaining domestic season and the White Ferns' home series against Zimbabwe, slated for late February, as outlined by the ICC website. Despite the challenging circumstances, Bates remains focused on potentially rejoining the squad for the South African tour, where the team will compete in both T20I and ODI series.

Reflecting on her recent form, Bates participated in New Zealand's last group stage game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, managing just 40 runs over five innings. The White Ferns finished sixth with only one victory in seven matches. With the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, New Zealand faces Zimbabwe in an upcoming ODI and T20I series starting February 25 in Hamilton.