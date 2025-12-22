Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Criticizes Bangladeshi Interim Government Amid Unrest

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina condemned the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, in the wake of protests and violence following activist Sharif Osman Hadi's death. She alleged lawlessness, persecution of minorities, and an erosion of national relations and credibility. Hasina warned of extremist infiltration in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:49 IST
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tense climate following days of violence in Dhaka, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticized the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, blaming it for the unrest and the deteriorating stability in the region after the killing of activist Sharif Osman Hadi.

Hasina, in an interview with ANI, claimed that lawlessness has worsened under Yunus's leadership, undermining Bangladesh's internal stability and international relationships, particularly with India. The killing of Hadi, a prominent activist, has further stirred protests in Dhaka.

The former leader also accused Yunus of empowering radical Islamists and jeopardizing the secular foundation of Bangladesh's politics, warning of the severe diplomatic strains these actions could impose, especially concerning India-Bangladesh relations. She highlighted Yunus's alleged release of convicted terrorists and the granting of power to extremists as key concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

