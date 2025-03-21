IDeA World College: Shaping the Future of Design

In Bengaluru, IDeA World College is carving a niche for itself as a premier institution for aspiring designers. With applications for the coming academic year opening on March 24, 2025, the college offers a curriculum that blends technical expertise with artistic exploration, meeting the demands of the design industry.

For two decades, IDeA World College has been at the forefront of Fashion Design education, recently expanding to include Graphic Design and Interior Design degrees. The institution's comprehensive, flexible programs, affiliated with Bangalore University, reflect its commitment to aligning with industry trends and accommodating diverse student aspirations.

Renowned for experiential learning, IDeA students gain real-world experience under the mentorship of industry-expert Thomas Abraham. The college's state-of-the-art facilities and student-centric environment support a culture of innovation and achievement, consistently resulting in national and international student acclaim.

