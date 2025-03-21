Left Menu

IDeA World College: Shaping the Future of Design

Located in Bengaluru, IDeA World College prepares future designers with robust programs in Fashion, Graphic, and Interior Design. This vibrant institution emphasizes experiential learning and industry relevance under expert mentorship, encouraging students to explore creatively while mastering technical skills to excel in the digital and evolving design landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Bengaluru, IDeA World College is carving a niche for itself as a premier institution for aspiring designers. With applications for the coming academic year opening on March 24, 2025, the college offers a curriculum that blends technical expertise with artistic exploration, meeting the demands of the design industry.

For two decades, IDeA World College has been at the forefront of Fashion Design education, recently expanding to include Graphic Design and Interior Design degrees. The institution's comprehensive, flexible programs, affiliated with Bangalore University, reflect its commitment to aligning with industry trends and accommodating diverse student aspirations.

Renowned for experiential learning, IDeA students gain real-world experience under the mentorship of industry-expert Thomas Abraham. The college's state-of-the-art facilities and student-centric environment support a culture of innovation and achievement, consistently resulting in national and international student acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

