U.S. Escalation in Venezuela: A Monroe Doctrine Resurgence?

The United States has amplified its military presence in the Caribbean, leading to potential geopolitical tensions with Venezuela and Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reassured that concerns regarding escalation with Russia are unwarranted as forces increase in the region.

The U.S. strategy document by the Trump administration emphasizes reasserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere, referencing the historic Monroe Doctrine. This move revives America's intent to mark the Western Hemisphere as its sphere of influence, stirring diplomatic ripples.

Criticism has arisen from both Democratic lawmakers questioning the transparency of the Trump administration's actions and from Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, who accuses Rubio of being intent on regime change in pursuit of Venezuelan resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)