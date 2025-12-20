Global Markets Surge Amid Rate Hikes and Optimistic Tech Outlook
Global financial markets saw significant movement as MSCI's equities gauge rose, driven by advances in technology stocks and monetary policy changes. The yen weakened following the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates, while U.S. markets were buoyed by Micron Technology's positive forecast and geopolitical developments.
Financial markets globally experienced a significant surge as MSCI's equities gauge climbed, led by technology stocks boosting Wall Street. This comes as the yen weakened post-Bank of Japan's anticipated interest rate hike.
The U.S. technology sector showed healthy gains, with Micron Technology's positive forecast reinvigorating investor confidence on Wall Street. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela influenced energy markets, contributing to a rise in oil prices.
As fixed income markets responded to rising global bond yields, investors remain attentive to forthcoming economic policies and geopolitical developments. U.S. home sales data indicated a resilient housing sector despite economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
