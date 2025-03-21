Amanda Seyfried on Turning Down Marvel's Gamora Role
Amanda Seyfried revealed she declined the role of Gamora in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' fearing it would flop at the box office. Concerned about extensive makeup and the film's unique characters, she chose instead to work on 'A Million Ways to Die in the West.' She holds no regrets.
Amanda Seyfried recently shared insights into her decision to turn down the role of Gamora in Marvel's blockbuster hit, 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'
Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the actress admitted she feared the movie might fail and was apprehensive about the involved makeup process required for the character's green skin transformation.
Ultimately, Seyfried opted for a role in 'A Million Ways to Die in the West', stating she has no regrets about her decision, which she believes was right for her at the time.
