Left Menu

Amanda Seyfried on Turning Down Marvel's Gamora Role

Amanda Seyfried revealed she declined the role of Gamora in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' fearing it would flop at the box office. Concerned about extensive makeup and the film's unique characters, she chose instead to work on 'A Million Ways to Die in the West.' She holds no regrets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:01 IST
Amanda Seyfried on Turning Down Marvel's Gamora Role
Amanda Seyfried
  • Country:
  • United States

Amanda Seyfried recently shared insights into her decision to turn down the role of Gamora in Marvel's blockbuster hit, 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the actress admitted she feared the movie might fail and was apprehensive about the involved makeup process required for the character's green skin transformation.

Ultimately, Seyfried opted for a role in 'A Million Ways to Die in the West', stating she has no regrets about her decision, which she believes was right for her at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025