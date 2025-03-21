Gerard Depardieu Faces Trial in Landmark French #MeToo Case

Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu is scheduled to face trial on Monday over charges of allegedly sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, thrusting him into the center of France's #MeToo movement.

The charges relate to his time on 'Les Volets Verts,' where prosecutors allege Depardieu groped one woman and behaved inappropriately with another. Depardieu, who is also under investigation for earlier accusations of rape, has denied all wrongdoing.

This high-profile case comes as France's fight against sexual violence gains momentum, with recent convictions in similar cases sparking discussions about power dynamics in the French film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)