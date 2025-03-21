Left Menu

Gerard Depardieu Faces Trial in Landmark French #MeToo Case

French actor Gerard Depardieu is set to stand trial over accusations of sexual assault during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts.' This case marks a significant moment for France's #MeToo movement, highlighting the challenges of addressing sexual violence allegations against powerful figures within the cinema industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:32 IST
Gerard Depardieu Faces Trial in Landmark French #MeToo Case

Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu is scheduled to face trial on Monday over charges of allegedly sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, thrusting him into the center of France's #MeToo movement.

The charges relate to his time on 'Les Volets Verts,' where prosecutors allege Depardieu groped one woman and behaved inappropriately with another. Depardieu, who is also under investigation for earlier accusations of rape, has denied all wrongdoing.

This high-profile case comes as France's fight against sexual violence gains momentum, with recent convictions in similar cases sparking discussions about power dynamics in the French film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025