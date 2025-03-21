Explosive Teaser Released for 'One Battle After Another'

Hollywood studio Warner Bros has released the first teaser of its highly anticipated film, 'One Battle After Another,' marking the first collaboration between celebrated director Paul Thomas Anderson and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The intense teaser, shared across Warner Bros' official social media channels on Thursday evening, begins with DiCaprio sipping from a beer pint as his pregnant partner, portrayed by Teyana Taylor, discharges an automatic rifle into a distant rural area. The backdrop of relentless gunfire transitions to a scene showcasing the arrival of the couple's newborn in a crib.

The film, an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel 'Vineland,' has been produced on a lavish budget of USD 140 million. Noted for films like 'Magnolia' and 'The Master', Anderson has penned the script and produced together with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. 'One Battle After Another', also featuring Regina Hall and Benicio del Toro, is set to release in the United States on September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)