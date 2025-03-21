Blooming Marvel: Kashmir's Tulip Garden Set to Enchant Visitors

In a verdant embrace between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, Asia's largest Tulip Garden readies to greet the public on March 26, heralding the start of Kashmir's tourism season, officials confirmed on Friday.

Originally established by then-Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2007, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden seeks to extend the tourist season beyond the warm and cold months. Known formerly as Siraj Bagh, this botanical haven will showcase a vibrant tapestry of tulips, as per the floriculture department.

This year, 1.7 million tulip bulbs, alongside an array of spring blooms like hyacinths and daffodils, will adorn the sprawling 55-hectare site. With new tulip varieties introduced and final preparations underway, the garden expects to surpass last year's visitor count, which included more than 4.65 lakh tourists.

