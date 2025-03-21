Left Menu

Preserving Northeast's Cultural Heritage Through Sociology

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized the Northeast's cultural diversity, advocating for sociology's role in documenting experiences and shaping policies. Speaking at SANEI's Annual Conference, he called for collaboration on issues like gender equality and climate change, highlighting interdisciplinary research's importance for societal transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has underscored the vital role of sociology in documenting the Northeast's diverse cultural heritage and influencing policy for social justice. Addressing the first Annual Conference of the Sociological Association of Northeast India (SANEI), he highlighted the region's delicate balance between modernisation and cultural preservation.

Ganesan called for significant collaboration among sociologists, policymakers, and community leaders to tackle critical issues such as gender equality, violence against women, economic disparities, and environmental sustainability. He stressed the need for interdisciplinary research and academic partnerships to meet these societal challenges effectively.

The governor praised institutions like SANEI for encouraging dialogue and research that facilitate societal transformation. He urged scholars to use inclusive methodologies that incorporate voices of indigenous and marginalized communities, and reaffirmed the commitment to ethical, impactful scholarship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

