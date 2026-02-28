Left Menu

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Pawan alias Kallu, a criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, died after a police encounter in Agra. Known for ties with multiple gangs, his criminal background included 18 cases like murder and extortion. He was planning new crimes in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh post his jail release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs 50,000 met his end during a police encounter in Agra's Ekta area. The operation involved the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force and local police. The criminal, identified as Pawan alias Kallu, hailed from Ghaziabad's Loni area.

Pawan was reportedly a notorious figure within the Randeep Bhati-Amit Kasana gang and had accumulated a hefty criminal record with over 18 cases, including four for murder and two for extortion. He was particularly wanted in Agra for an extortion case at the Tajganj police station.

After his release from jail in 2025, where he allegedly connected with Haryana's Himanshu Bhau gang, Pawan began pursuing grand criminal endeavors across Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. Authorities retrieved a 9 mm pistol and multiple cartridges from the scene, tracing the weapon to a 2016 theft incident involving a police officer's firearm.

