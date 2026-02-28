Left Menu

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Former President Bill Clinton testified to the House Oversight Committee, stating he saw nothing suspicious during his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous financier. Clinton emphasized he would have reported Epstein's misdeeds had he known. The hearing is part of a broader investigation involving high-profile figures linked to Epstein.

Updated: 28-02-2026 01:07 IST
In a closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee, former President Bill Clinton clarified his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton asserted that he "saw nothing that gave me pause" during his interactions with the notorious financier, whose ties have embroiled many prominent figures.

Clinton addressed questions regarding his flights on Epstein's plane post-presidency, emphasizing that he would never have associated with Epstein had he been aware of the alleged sex trafficking activities. He stated, "We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long."

The oversight session stirs political undercurrents, with accusations of Republican favoritism highlighting Trump's evasion from direct questioning. While Democrats urge further inquiry into Trump's connections, the committee remains focused on the Clintons, adding to the complex narrative surrounding Epstein.

