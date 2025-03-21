Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Unwavering Faith: Power or Ram Temple?

Yogi Adityanath emphasized his dedication to the Ram temple, prioritizing it over political power. At the Ayodhya Literature Festival, he recounted his family's involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, highlighting initiatives like 'Deepotsav' that celebrated Ayodhya's cultural legacy despite controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Unwavering Faith: Power or Ram Temple?
Ram temple
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that he would prioritize the Ram temple project over retaining political power. This statement was made during his address at the Ayodhya Literature Festival.

Adityanath shared his unwavering faith in the development of Ayodhya and the Ram temple since taking office in 2017. He recounted the roles played by his family over generations in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Despite initial resistance, initiatives like 'Deepotsav' have now become hallmark celebrations, drawing millions of devotees each year. The Chief Minister emphasized that the cultural significance of Ayodhya should be acknowledged and respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025