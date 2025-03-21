Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Unwavering Faith: Power or Ram Temple?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that he would prioritize the Ram temple project over retaining political power. This statement was made during his address at the Ayodhya Literature Festival.

Adityanath shared his unwavering faith in the development of Ayodhya and the Ram temple since taking office in 2017. He recounted the roles played by his family over generations in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Despite initial resistance, initiatives like 'Deepotsav' have now become hallmark celebrations, drawing millions of devotees each year. The Chief Minister emphasized that the cultural significance of Ayodhya should be acknowledged and respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)