Disney's 'Coco 2' and Mariah Carey's Legal Victory in Entertainment News
Disney and Pixar announced the development of 'Coco 2', slated for a 2029 release. Mariah Carey wins a copyright lawsuit over her holiday hit. Controversy surrounds Disney's 'Snow White', and K-pop group NewJeans faces agency disputes. French actor Gerard Depardieu is set for trial over sexual assault allegations.
The entertainment world is buzzing as Disney and Pixar develop 'Coco 2', Eyeing a 2029 release as announced at a shareholder meeting by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger. Sony and Pixar's first 'Coco' film was a massive hit, claiming two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for best animated film.
Meanwhile, pop sensation Mariah Carey has triumphed in a copyright lawsuit regarding the famed 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'. A federal judge ruled in her favor, concluding that the song did not sufficiently resemble the work of Vince Vance and the Valiants to warrant a copyright infringement case.
Elsewhere, Disney's 'Snow White' takes center stage amidst controversies likely to influence its box office performance. Also, K-pop stars NewJeans are court-stopped from leaving their agency, Gerard Depardieu faces trial in sexual assault allegations, and U2 is set to be honored at the Ivors awards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
