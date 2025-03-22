Disney's 'Coco 2' and Mariah Carey's Legal Victory in Entertainment News

The entertainment world is buzzing as Disney and Pixar develop 'Coco 2', Eyeing a 2029 release as announced at a shareholder meeting by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger. Sony and Pixar's first 'Coco' film was a massive hit, claiming two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for best animated film.

Meanwhile, pop sensation Mariah Carey has triumphed in a copyright lawsuit regarding the famed 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'. A federal judge ruled in her favor, concluding that the song did not sufficiently resemble the work of Vince Vance and the Valiants to warrant a copyright infringement case.

Elsewhere, Disney's 'Snow White' takes center stage amidst controversies likely to influence its box office performance. Also, K-pop stars NewJeans are court-stopped from leaving their agency, Gerard Depardieu faces trial in sexual assault allegations, and U2 is set to be honored at the Ivors awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)