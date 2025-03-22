Left Menu

Navarambh: The Bridal Revolution by Limelight Diamonds

Limelight Diamonds has launched Navarambh, an exclusive lab-grown diamond bridal gift box, catering to modern brides aiming for sustainability and elegance. Priced starting at INR 5,99,999, the collection offers versatile jewellery pieces promoting conscious luxury while redefining wedding shopping across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:01 IST
Navarambh: The Bridal Revolution by Limelight Diamonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Limelight Diamonds, a pioneering leader in lab-grown diamond jewellery, is introducing 'Navarambh', an exclusive bridal gift box that caters to modern tastes with its sustainable approach. This launch marks a significant milestone for the brand, celebrated as India's largest provider of sustainable diamond jewellery.

Navarambh offers a curated collection of exquisite jewellery pieces, including a necklace set, bracelet, cocktail ring, and versatile solitaire set, all designed to wear across multiple occasions. Starting from INR 5,99,999, it combines unmatched utility, affordability, and sustainability.

Reflecting on the ethos of today's bold and fearless brides, Founder Pooja Sheth Madhavan notes that Navarambh isn't just about jewellery; it symbolizes a meaningful celebration of a bride's journey. The collection is now available at stores across India as the brand leads the way in the evolving jewellery market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025