Navarambh: The Bridal Revolution by Limelight Diamonds

Limelight Diamonds, a pioneering leader in lab-grown diamond jewellery, is introducing 'Navarambh', an exclusive bridal gift box that caters to modern tastes with its sustainable approach. This launch marks a significant milestone for the brand, celebrated as India's largest provider of sustainable diamond jewellery.

Navarambh offers a curated collection of exquisite jewellery pieces, including a necklace set, bracelet, cocktail ring, and versatile solitaire set, all designed to wear across multiple occasions. Starting from INR 5,99,999, it combines unmatched utility, affordability, and sustainability.

Reflecting on the ethos of today's bold and fearless brides, Founder Pooja Sheth Madhavan notes that Navarambh isn't just about jewellery; it symbolizes a meaningful celebration of a bride's journey. The collection is now available at stores across India as the brand leads the way in the evolving jewellery market.

