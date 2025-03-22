Santiniketan's Asrama Area to Reopen with Controlled Access

The Asrama area of Santiniketan, recognized as a UNESCO heritage site, is set to reopen to the public under strict guidelines. This decision, announced by a Visva-Bharati official, follows the recent installation of a new vice-chancellor, Probir Kumar Ghosh, who is working towards allowing controlled public access.

Access to the heritage site has been restricted since March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Despite public demand for its reopening, careful plans are underway to finalize procedures for public visits, including determining visitor numbers, days of access, and formats.

While maintaining strict heritage conservation, the university acknowledges the global desire to experience Santiniketan's living heritage. Currently, the Uttarayan complex remains open to the public except on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while educational and research institutions have selective access.

