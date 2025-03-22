Left Menu

Santiniketan's Asrama Area to Reopen with Controlled Access

The Asrama area of Santiniketan, a UNESCO heritage site, will soon reopen with controlled access to the public. The decision follows the appointment of a new vice-chancellor and aims to balance heritage conservation and visitor access. Certain sections remain accessible, with plans for broader public engagement.

  • Country:
  • India

The Asrama area of Santiniketan, recognized as a UNESCO heritage site, is set to reopen to the public under strict guidelines. This decision, announced by a Visva-Bharati official, follows the recent installation of a new vice-chancellor, Probir Kumar Ghosh, who is working towards allowing controlled public access.

Access to the heritage site has been restricted since March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Despite public demand for its reopening, careful plans are underway to finalize procedures for public visits, including determining visitor numbers, days of access, and formats.

While maintaining strict heritage conservation, the university acknowledges the global desire to experience Santiniketan's living heritage. Currently, the Uttarayan complex remains open to the public except on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while educational and research institutions have selective access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

