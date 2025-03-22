STAGE: Revolutionizing Regional Entertainment in India

STAGE, the premier OTT platform celebrating India's diverse regional cultures, has announced the successful closing of a $12.5 million Series B funding round. Led by Goodwater Capital and Blume Ventures, the investment aims to propel STAGE's vision of highlighting India's rich cultural heritage. With its significant focus on underrepresented languages, the platform is dedicated to cultivating a deep sense of cultural pride among its users.

Boasting impressive statistics, STAGE has quickly risen as India's fastest-growing regional OTT platform. With an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of ₹180 crore and over 4.4 million paying households, the platform is redefining entertainment for audiences of languages like Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri. Recent releases, such as 'Videshi Bahu' and 'Kaand 2010', have contributed significantly to a staggering 289% revenue and 286% subscriber surge in the past year.

The leadership team, including CEO Vinay Singhal and CTO Shashank Vaishnav, expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing their resolve to expand STAGE's footprint into Awadhi, Maithili, and Magahi cultures soon. The company's rallying slogan "Company Nahin, Hum Kranti Hain" underscores STAGE's role as a cultural movement, reshaping India's entertainment landscape by making every Indian feel proud of their roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)