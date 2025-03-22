Entertainment Headlines: Disney's 'Coco 2' and Legal Showdowns

Disney and Pixar have revealed plans to release 'Coco 2' in 2029, continuing the legacy of its award-winning predecessor. This announcement was made by Disney's CEO Bob Iger during the annual shareholder meeting.

In legal news, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled in favor of pop singer Mariah Carey, dismissing claims by songwriters of Vince Vance and the Valiants that Carey's holiday hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' infringed on their song with the same name.

Meanwhile, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' hits theaters amidst culture war controversies, drawing parallels to previous successful adaptations like 'Alice in Wonderland' and 'Cinderella.'

In other international headlines, a South Korean court has ruled that K-pop stars from NewJeans cannot pursue independent projects, ensuring the label ADOR retains management control over the group.

On the legal front, French actor Gerard Depardieu is set to stand trial over sexual assault allegations in a high-profile case.

