Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Statehood in Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram

The Raj Bhavan came alive with the vibrant celebrations of Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram's foundation days. Governor Haribhau Bagade engaged with local residents, underscoring India's unique blend of cultures in his address.

Highlighting the nation's 'unity in diversity', the Governor remarked on how each state's cultural richness contributes to enhancing life across India. He applauded the states for their contributions to the national tapestry.

This event, he noted, was a testament to the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, aimed at cementing national unity while celebrating cultural diversity. The celebrations reflected the nation's spirit of diversity and unity, deeply rooted in its cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)