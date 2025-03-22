Tragedy Strikes: Three Boys Drown in Gujarat River

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Aravalli district as three young boys drowned in the Vatrak river on Saturday, according to police reports.

The drowning occurred near Malpur town, where Sultan Imtiaz Diwan, Sahbaz Siraj Pathan, both aged 14, and Ronak Samjubhai Fakir, 12, were bathing. Despite immediate assistance from local swimmers and police intervention, the boys’ lives could not be saved.

Their bodies were recovered by the authorities and transported to the Malpur Community Health Centre for a thorough post-mortem examination, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)