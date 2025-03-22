Pope Francis Triumphs Over Pneumonia: A Journey of Recovery

Pope Francis is set to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a strenuous 38-day struggle with a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, according to his medical team.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the medical director at Gemelli Hospital, revealed that the 38-day hospitalization followed a worsening bout of bronchitis. Francis developed severe pneumonia, necessitating immediate medical intervention to save his life.

The Vatican has confirmed that while Pope Francis returns home, he will require a minimum of two months for rest and rehabilitation to ensure a full recovery.

