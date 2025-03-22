Left Menu

Pope Francis Triumphs Over Pneumonia: A Journey of Recovery

Pope Francis will be released from the hospital after a 38-day battle with pneumonia. Following his discharge, he will undergo two months of rest and rehabilitation at the Vatican to aid his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:48 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is set to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a strenuous 38-day struggle with a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, according to his medical team.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the medical director at Gemelli Hospital, revealed that the 38-day hospitalization followed a worsening bout of bronchitis. Francis developed severe pneumonia, necessitating immediate medical intervention to save his life.

The Vatican has confirmed that while Pope Francis returns home, he will require a minimum of two months for rest and rehabilitation to ensure a full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

