Pope Francis Triumphs Over Pneumonia: A Journey of Recovery
Pope Francis will be released from the hospital after a 38-day battle with pneumonia. Following his discharge, he will undergo two months of rest and rehabilitation at the Vatican to aid his recovery.
Pope Francis is set to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a strenuous 38-day struggle with a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, according to his medical team.
Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the medical director at Gemelli Hospital, revealed that the 38-day hospitalization followed a worsening bout of bronchitis. Francis developed severe pneumonia, necessitating immediate medical intervention to save his life.
The Vatican has confirmed that while Pope Francis returns home, he will require a minimum of two months for rest and rehabilitation to ensure a full recovery.
