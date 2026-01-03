Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Explosions Rock Caracas Amid U.S. Involvement

Explosions were reported in Caracas, Venezuela, amid a power outage near a military base, with smoke visible in the city. This follows U.S. President Trump's actions to pressure President Maduro through military presence, sanctions, and operations targeting alleged drug trafficking, sparking international controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:43 IST
On Saturday, the city of Caracas, Venezuela, was rattled by explosions with smoke rising amid a power outage affecting the southern part of the city, near a major military base, according to eyewitnesses from Reuters.

Videos shared on social media showed several explosions, but Reuters has not yet verified their authenticity. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously suggested potential land operations in Venezuela and has pressed President Nicolas Maduro to vacate his post. The President remarked that it would be strategic for Maduro to surrender power.

Despite requests, the Pentagon has not offered comments on the current situation. Recent U.S. military buildups in the region include deploying an aircraft carrier, warships, and advanced fighter jets. Trump's recent policy actions include sanctioning Venezuelan oil, targeting drug trafficking vessels, and conducting land operations on suspected drug locations in Venezuela.

