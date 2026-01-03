Tensions Soar as Explosions Rock Caracas Amid U.S. Involvement

On Saturday, the city of Caracas, Venezuela, was rattled by explosions with smoke rising amid a power outage affecting the southern part of the city, near a major military base, according to eyewitnesses from Reuters.

Videos shared on social media showed several explosions, but Reuters has not yet verified their authenticity. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously suggested potential land operations in Venezuela and has pressed President Nicolas Maduro to vacate his post. The President remarked that it would be strategic for Maduro to surrender power.

Despite requests, the Pentagon has not offered comments on the current situation. Recent U.S. military buildups in the region include deploying an aircraft carrier, warships, and advanced fighter jets. Trump's recent policy actions include sanctioning Venezuelan oil, targeting drug trafficking vessels, and conducting land operations on suspected drug locations in Venezuela.