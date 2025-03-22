Left Menu

Bihar and Vietnam Forge New Path in Tourism and Trade

The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) has signed an MoU with the Vietnam International Entrepreneur Networking Club to enhance cooperation in tourism and related sectors. The agreement aims to foster trade, tourism, and diplomacy, involving joint ventures and capacity-building initiatives. A delegation from Vietnam visited Bihar to explore opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) and the Vietnam International Entrepreneur Networking Club (VIENC) have signed an agreement aimed at boosting cooperation in the tourism sector.

During a ceremony on Saturday, BIA President KPS Keshri and VIENC President Dinh Vinh Cuong cemented the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding. The MoU marks a step forward in trade and tourism prospects, with a focus on joint ventures and capacity building.

A four-member delegation from Vietnam, led by Cuong, has engaged with Bihar's entrepreneurs and government officials, targeting a surge in Vietnamese tourists to the state while exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

