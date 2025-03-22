Jack Harlow and Doja Cat Unite for Electrifying Single 'Just Us'

Renowned rapper and singer Jack Harlow has teamed up with pop sensation Doja Cat for their newly released single 'Just Us,' making waves within the music scene.

The duo teased fans with a tantalizing snippet on Harlow's Instagram, capturing an intriguing moment of him rapping in a restaurant setting. Observers have noted that the music video for 'Just Us' is equally captivating, featuring Harlow and Doja Cat engaged in playful flirting and dancing. Notably, the video includes unexpected cameos from celebrities such as John Mayer, Matt Damon, and Nicholas Braun.

Jack Harlow, who first gained mainstream attention with his 2020 hit 'Whats Poppin,' has had a remarkable year, releasing a string of singles and following up his successful 2023 album, Jackman. Doja Cat, known for her artistic versatility, continues her collaborative ventures, having recently worked with Raye and Blackpink's Lisa. Her fourth studio album, 'Scarlet,' achieved commercial success, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200. Their collaboration on 'Just Us' promises to keep fans thrilled with its energetic vibe and star-studded production.

