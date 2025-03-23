Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Art of Merging in the Crowd

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a celebrated actor known for his uncanny ability to blend into the crowd, recounts several humorous incidents stemming from his nondescript persona. Despite this skill, the actor reveals that it has sometimes led to him being stopped from entering the sets of films he stars in.

During a recent session at the Cinevesture International Film Festival, Siddiqui shared how, in his early days, casting directors often dismissed him for not having the typical look of an actor. His robust background in theater, memorizing dialogues from iconic plays, helped him prove his worth gradually.

The actor expressed his love for cinema that challenges conventional narratives, highlighting his admiration for Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix-winning film "All We Imagine As Light". Siddiqui emphasized the importance of films that stimulate intellectual engagement, underscoring how such works elevate India's global cinematic reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)